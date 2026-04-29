New VC welcomed at Pantnagar University; Teamwork & Values emphasised

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 28 Apr: Professor Shivendra Kumar Kashyap, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, addressed a gathering of faculty and staff in the Gandhi Hall Auditorium.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor drew everyone’s attention to preserving the legacy and work culture of Pantnagar Agricultural University so that its identity remains distinct from other universities as before. He said, “We are capable of achieving great things and will reach new heights in the coming days.”

Under the Land-Grant Pattern, the teaching, research and extension are integrated. He emphasised upon all to give their best to serve society and uphold the reputation of the University at the state, national and international levels. He reiterated that the true identity of any institution is not built merely on discipline, but on the values, mutual respect and commitment of its people. He stated that a strong work culture develops only when everyone works together with a team spirit. Transparency, timeliness, accountability and a positive mindset are essential. Every individual should remain dedicated to their work and treat the institution like a family. He also said that the university must set new standards of excellence at the national and international levels. For this, special attention will be given to quality teaching, advanced research, and the integration of modern technologies.

He added that priority will be given to programmes related to increasing farmers’ income, agricultural innovation, and rural development, so that the university’s role in society becomes even more impactful.

At the programme held in Gandhi Hall, the University Registrar, Dr Deepa Vinay, welcomed the Vice-Chancellor and highlighted his achievements.

Before addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor held a meeting with members of the University Management Committee, at which he suggested all deans and directors contribute their best services for the benefit of the university. He then visited the Department of Agricultural Communication, where he was honoured by faculty members and students.