Educational Heritage Walk inspires Young Minds at DIS Riverside

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Apr: In a meaningful step towards holistic education, boarders of Doon International School Riverside Campus participated in an educational heritage walk to Village Kharakhet, Premnagar.

The initiative was led by Principal Ajit Jacob, who personally initiated the experience and accompanied the students, reflecting the school’s strong commitment to experiential learning.

The visit aimed to extend learning beyond the classroom and sensitise students to their cultural and historical roots. Through memorial stones and inscriptions, students explored inspiring accounts of local heroes and freedom fighters. A key highlight was the account of April 1930, when Veer Khandu Barduriya, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, mobilised youth along the Tons River against colonial injustice.

The experience nurtured values of patriotism, courage, and service, reinforcing the school’s vision of holistic, value-based education.