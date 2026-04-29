Govt committed to ensuring modern education in madrasas: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today asserted that the state government is committed to ensuring access to modern and inclusive education for all, including children studying in madrasas. He also emphasised efforts made to strengthen social harmony and welfare measures for grassroots workers such as Anganwadi staff.

Speaking during the special session of the Uttarakhand Assembly, the CM claimed that the state continues to uphold a tradition of communal harmony where people live together peacefully. He underlined that the government is working with the guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”, aiming to ensure inclusive development across all sections of society.

Dhami stressed that education must not become a basis for division within society and reiterated that every child has an equal right to quality education. He said that reforms undertaken through the Madrasa Board are aimed at integrating modern subjects and skills into traditional learning systems. He added that the government is working to ensure that children studying in madrasas are equipped with contemporary knowledge, including science and technology, innovation and artificial intelligence, so that they can compete effectively in a rapidly evolving world.

He maintained that, in matters of education, there should be no distinction between minority and majority communities, claiming that the government is focused on promoting mutual understanding and strengthening social cohesion. Emphasising a balanced approach, he said that while moving forward, it is equally important to learn from history and acknowledge both its positive and negative aspects.

The CM also reiterated the government’s efforts towards improving the conditions of Anganwadi workers. He stated that it was under the present government that the honorarium of Anganwadi workers has been increased, reflecting the government’s recognition of their crucial role in grassroots service delivery. He added that the workers have reposed their trust in the government and assured that their future demands would also be addressed with due consideration.