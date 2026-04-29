Dhami urges people not to create negative narrative on Char Dham Yatra

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today asserted that the ongoing Char Dham Yatra is not only a matter of collective faith but also the backbone of Uttarakhand’s economy. He urged the people to refrain from creating a negative narrative around the pilgrimage for political purposes. Dhami was addressing the special session of the state assembly here today.

The CM observed that, while the sacred yatra is underway, certain elements are attempting to politicise it by circulating social media reels and misleading content. He stressed that while criticism of the government or even the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee may be part of democratic discourse, efforts to undermine the sanctity of the Char Dham Yatra should be avoided. He emphasised that Kedarnath Dham is a revered site of Lord Mahadev and that the state government is making all possible efforts to ensure that the pilgrimage is conducted smoothly and safely.

Dhami underlined that the Char Dham Yatra represents a tough yet deeply spiritual journey rooted in collective belief and tradition, and at the same time serves as a lifeline for the state’s economy by supporting livelihoods across sectors. He appealed to all the sections of society to promote the yatra and encourage pilgrims rather than indulging in negative commentary that could adversely impact the state.

Responding to concerns regarding a possible shortage of cooking gas in the state, the CM also claimed that there is no gas crisis in Uttarakhand. He reminded that he had held discussions with the Union Petroleum Minister a day earlier and assured that adequate supplies are being maintained. Referring to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, he noted that the situation has global implications and is not a challenge limited to India alone.

Dhami added that despite the international uncertainties, there is confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that India continues to remain stable even as global tensions persist. He appealed to the citizens to maintain patience and also drew a parallel with the COVID-19 pandemic when similar apprehensions were raised about India’s ability to cope. He pointed out that the country not only managed the crisis effectively but also extended support to over 100 nations by supplying vaccines, thereby demonstrating resilience and leadership on the global stage.