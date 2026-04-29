Initiative taken to empower women in Kempty: Common Facility Centre inaugurated

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 28 Apr: A ‘Common Facility Centre’ was launched in the Kempty Range—under the Lakhwar Hydroelectric Project and within the jurisdiction of the Mussoorie Forest Division—with the objective of economically empowering rural women and promoting local products. This centre will be operated through the “Dhatri Autonomous Cooperative, Kempty”.

The programme was inaugurated by Jaunpur Block Chief, Sita Panwar, who cut the ceremonial ribbon, while the event was presided over by Amit Kanwar, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Mussoorie Forest Division. On the occasion, DFO Amit Kanwar stated that the primary objective of this centre—established under the CAT (Catchment Area Treatment) Plan—is to strengthen the economic status of rural women and enable them to become self-reliant. He explained that, through this centre, the processing, packaging, and marketing of local products can be carried out more effectively, thereby increasing women’s income and giving local products a distinct identity.

Sita Panwar remarked that the opening of the Common Facility Centre will now accelerate the improvement of quality, packaging, and marketing for local products manufactured in the region. This will not only provide employment opportunities for women but also assist in taking regional products to larger markets. This initiative is being hailed as a significant step toward economically empowering the women of the hills.

A large number of women associated with the ‘Dhatri Self-Help Group’ were present at the inauguration ceremony. The women expressed their delight, describing this initiative as immensely beneficial for the region. They noted that they would now have access to better facilities and a dedicated platform to take their products to the market. Also present on the occasion were Forest Range Officer Amita Thapliyal, Forest Darogas Gajendra Dutt Gaur and Fateh Singh, Forest Beat Officers Vivek Dobhal, Ajit Kaintura, Viresh Kumar, and Jyoti, along with a large gathering of villagers and women.