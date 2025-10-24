Speeding car hits bike on Thano road, one dead

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Oct: A tragic road accident took place on Thano Road, in which a young biker lost his life after being hit by a speeding car.

According to police, the car was coming from the Thano area towards Raipur at high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car collided directly with the bike, causing the biker to fall on the road and die on the spot.

People nearby immediately informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and took the car driver and the vehicle owner into custody. Both were later brought to the local police outpost for questioning.

The deceased youth has been identified as a resident of Satpuli. The body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigation into the accident is underway.

Police have appealed to motorists to drive carefully and follow traffic rules to avoid such unfortunate incidents.