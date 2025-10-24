Firing accused arrested after police encounter near Doiwala

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Oct: Police have cracked the firing case that took place outside Doon Hospital. The police arrested three more accused, including two who were injured in an encounter with the police near Doiwala. With these arrests, five persons have been taken into custody so far in the case.

According to the police, the accused had fired at a youth named Dishant outside Doon Hospital a few days ago. The attack was carried out on the instructions of two other accused who were already arrested earlier. The reason behind the firing was a dispute over money between Dishant and one of the accused, Kavyansh.

On Wednesday night, police received information through the control room about three suspicious persons riding a white scooter from Chhidderwala towards Lal Tappar. The police immediately set up checkpoints and started checking vehicles. When the suspects saw the police, they turned the scooter and tried to escape on the wrong side of the road.

The police chased them, and the accused entered a forest area near Kali Temple between Chhidderwala and Lal Tappar. During the chase, the accused opened fire at the police team. In self-defence, the police also fired back, injuring two accused in their legs. They were identified as Sohel Khan (25) and Sanu (23), both residents of Karanpur, Dehradun.

From the accused, police recovered two country-made pistols, four live cartridges, two empty shells, a knife, and the scooter used in the crime. Their third partner, Javed (30), who had escaped during the encounter, was later caught early in the morning during a combing operation in Doiwala.

The two injured accused were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered another case against them for attacking police personnel and possessing illegal weapons.

Earlier, two other accused- Rohan Arya and Vishal Tomar- had already been arrested and sent to jail. SSP Dehradun praised the police teams of Doiwala, Kotwali Nagar, and SOG for their quick and effective action.