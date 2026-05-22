JE arrested in Doon while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 May: A case has been registered following a complaint lodged on the vigilance toll‑free number 1064 regarding corruption in tender work. The complainant, engaged in government tender activities, alleged that Junior Engineer Faisal Khan demanded illegal gratification in return for payment related to the tender submitted for work at Pashulok Barrage, Rishikesh.

On finding the allegations prima facie correct, a case was registered at Vigilance Establishment police station, Dehradun, and a trap team was constituted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Establishment. Acting on the complaint, the team arrested Faisal Khan, son of Liaqat Hussain, resident of Katoratal, police station Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar, today while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from the complainant.

Director Vigilance, Dr V Murugesan, has appealed to the public to contribute actively in the campaign against corruption by contacting the vigilance toll‑free helpline number 1064 and WhatsApp helpline number 9456592300.