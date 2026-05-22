Special camps to be held in residential societies during SIR campaign: CEO Purushottam

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 May: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr BVRC Purushottam today chaired a meeting through video conferencing at the Secretariat with the District Magistrates (DMs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) of all districts regarding preparations for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign.

During the meeting, the Chief Electoral Officer reviewed in detail the preparations and training arrangements being made in all districts for the SIR exercise. He directed the DMs of those districts where deployment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) has not yet been completed to immediately hold meetings again with political parties and ensure 100 per cent appointment of BLAs. He further instructed that, in districts where BLAs have already been appointed, their training should also be ensured without delay.

Purushottam also directed that in districts having large residential societies nodal officers should be appointed and rosters prepared for organising special camps to facilitate the SIR process. He also instructed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting the households for field verification must compulsorily wear Election Commission of India identity cards while carrying out house-to-house visits.

A detailed presentation on the training module was also made during the meeting. The CEO further reviewed feedback from all districts regarding printing of enumeration forms, logistics arrangements and distribution plans related to the revision exercise.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Prakash Chandra Dumka, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi and Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das were also present during the meeting, while the DMs from all the districts joined virtually.