Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra begins from Rishikesh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rishikesh, 21 May: The Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra commenced on 20 May from the Gurudwara complex located here on the Laxman Jhula Marg. The yatra was formally flagged off by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who dispatched the first jatha under the leadership of the Panj Pyare.

The Gurudwara complex and Darbar Hall were beautifully decorated for this special occasion with flowers, electric lights, and decorative materials. From early morning, a large number of devotees thronged the Gurudwara premises. At around 11:30 a.m., Gurudwara Trust Chairman Sardar Narenderjit Singh Bindra and other dignitaries accorded a warm welcome to the Lieutenant Governor.

The Chief Guest and other dignitaries paid obeisance in the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib. The Trust honoured the Lieutenant Governor with a siropa, prasad, and a memento. The Panj Pyare were also honoured. On this occasion, 8-year-old Sikh community child genius Ranveer Singh Sachdeva was specially felicitated for his outstanding achievements.

Ragi jathas and students of the Gurmat Sangeet Bal Vidyalaya presented Gurbani Kirtan. Thereafter, under the leadership of the Panj Pyare, the first jatha departed for its destination amid a shower of flower petals, the sound of bands, and the resounding jaikaras of “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal”.

Addressing the congregation, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu highlighted the glory of Sikhism, the sacred tradition of the Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra, and appealed to all to maintain the dignity and sanctity of the pilgrimage. He offered ardas before Guru Maharaj, wishing all devotees a comfortable, obstacle-free, and safe journey. He expressed satisfaction over the excellent arrangements made by the administration and the Gurudwara Trust for the pilgrims’ convenience.

After partaking in langar prasad at the Langar Hall around 1:40 p.m., the Lieutenant Governor departed.

Present on this sacred occasion were Pradeep Batra, Minister; Dr Surjit Singh, Chairman, Uttarakhand Minorities Education Authority; Farjana Begum, Vice Chairperson, Uttarakhand Minorities Commission; Mr Chandok, Chief Advisor, Delhi Gurudwara Management Committee; Swami Chidanand Saraswati (Parmarth Niketan); along with several seers and spiritual leaders, office-bearers of the Delhi Management Committee, Punjab State Information Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sandhu, Chairperson of Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission Dr Geeta Khanna, Mayor of Rishikesh Municipal Corporation Shambhu Paswan, representatives from Bharat Mandir, Nirmal Ashram, Jayram Ashram and other institutions, and devotees and jathas from Delhi, Punjab, and across the world.

On this occasion, the book “Gursevak”, based on the works of the Governor of Uttarakhand, was released. Additionally, the book “Summary of Krishna Avtar from Dasam Granth Sahib” authored by Dr Gurdeep Kaur was also released.

Trust Chairman Sardar Narenderjit Singh Bindra appealed to the congregation to maintain the sanctity of the yatra and strictly follow the administrative guidelines. Ardas was offered for a smooth, obstacle-free, and successful journey.