Time to make bicycles popular once again

By Dr AK Srivastava

“When man invented the bicycle, he reached the peak of his attainments.” — Elizabeth West, US author.

“A car made me arrogant, while a bicycle made me realise there is a lot to achieve on the roads.” -Anonymous

The bicycle is probably the first and most attractive means of mechanical transport used by human beings. It is a beautiful device, which is a means of transport, an instrument of sport and entertainment, and a cost-effective, reliable companion for people of all ages. The first bicycle was made by a German named Baron Karl von Drais in the nineteenth century. It was the first “Running Machine” with wooden frame supported by two in-line wheels. The rider had to push it with his feet in the desired direction. After this, many entrepreneurs and sportsmen tried to improve it, and the mission to make it the ultimate is still ongoing. Pedals, tires, steering, bell, and gears were added by different enthusiasts who found it the most fascinating and wonderful machine in the history of mankind. It has been given various names by people since its inception– ‘Draisine, hobby horse, and Laufmaschine’.

The bicycle is everyone’s transport. It is a symbol of democracy and promotes universal brotherhood. It is liked and appreciated by both the rich and the poor, in every country, and in every span of time since its invention. It is fun for children, young men and women to ride a bicycle. It is also a slow, convenient, and comfortable means of transport for elderly people who wish to avoid speed and haste. It is truly a unique symbol of freedom and independence for a common man. Cycling is a wonderful sport that promotes good health and engages us in highly beneficial physical activities. It saves us from cardiovascular diseases and hypertension. It also maintains good blood flow, maintains blood sugar level, and strengthens our muscles. Cycling enhances our mood and gives relief from stress, anxiety, and tension. It is the best leisure activity for people leading stressful lives.

The WHO encourages cycling for people of all age groups in all continents. UNO has declared 3rd June as “World Bicycle Day” in order to highlight the benefits and necessity of cycling in our lives. Prior to bicycles, animal-driven carts were the most common means of transport, and they were also a great source of exploitation and humiliation for animals. Cycling is the most cost-effective means of transport, as it requires no fuel and does not need much maintenance. Most automobiles require fuel (petrol or diesel). They emit plenty of carbon dioxide. They create air and sound pollution, which are health hazards for future generations. Both sound and air pollution are becoming a menace to the universe, endangering the existence of human and animal life on the planet.

Recently, our Prime Minister advised the public to avoid using fuel-driven vehicles for short distances, as both petrol and diesel are becoming increasingly costly. The import of these fuels spoils our economy and creates foreign-exchange crises in the nation. We all know that most cars on the road have only one person sitting in them. This creates traffic jams and unnecessary delays in reaching our destination. Sometimes cycling takes less time than driving to reach our destination. I strongly feel that we should review this unpleasant situation. The government should introduce a scheme to distribute free bicycles rather than sending cash to the accounts of various beneficiaries. This will solve many problems such as traffic congestion, air and sound pollution, unnecessary waste of money, and promote good health for citizens.

It is unfortunate that in our country, a bicycle is considered a poor man’s transport, and the person who uses a bicycle in everyday life is not regarded as an important or elite individual. This is a total farce and wrong notion of our society. We have to change this concept and understand the real value of such a wonderful thing that can transform both our health and our economy. The educators, social workers, and government should sincerely consider promoting the habit of cycling, which is diminishing rapidly and has nothing to do with the status of its users. It is a noble device that can bring a revolution in public health and the nation’s economy. These days, everyone is talking about vehicle-free days. Let us start using cycles and change the destiny of our country. It is key to sustainable progress and a long, healthy life.

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” – Albert Einstein

“Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race.” – H.G. Wells:

“Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of riding a bike.” – John F. Kennedy.

(Dr AK Srivastava is ex-Principal, DAV Inter College, Dehradun.)