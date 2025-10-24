Drinking water crisis deepens in Mussoorie, lack of departmental coordination major cause

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 23 Oct: The drinking water crisis in Mussoorie is worsening by the day. Locals and tourists alike are suffering from the erratic water supply. In many areas, taps have been running dry for the past few days.

Expressing serious concern over this problem, Jagjit Kukreja, media in-charge of the Mussoorie BJP Mandal, said that the Rs 144 crore Mussoorie-Yamuna Drinking Water Pumping Scheme was launched for Mussoorie due to the efforts of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi. The scheme’s objective was to eliminate water shortages in the city for the next 35 years. Initially, it showed benefits, but now the situation has completely reversed. Kukreja stated that the main reason for the water supply disruptions in Mussoorie is the lack of coordination between the Garhwal Jal Sansthan and the Jal Nigam. This lack of coordination between the two departments is hampering this ambitious government scheme. He alleged that due to the negligence and infighting of officials, the public is suffering from a shortage of drinking water. Many officials of the Garhwal Jal Sansthan have been stuck in the same positions for years. This not only demonstrates a lack of new energy and work ethic but also increases their indifference to public problems. He demanded that the government and administration regularly transfer officials to curb the arbitrary actions of single post officials.

Jagjit Kukreja added that technical faults are occurring regularly in the machines installed under the scheme, disrupting water supply. Despite this, instead of finding solutions, the officials concerned are shifting the blame onto each other. Kukreja urged Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi to take cognisance of the entire matter, seek accountability from the officials, and, if necessary, appoint new, responsible officials in Mussoorie to provide relief to the public. He said that with the increased tourist influx during the festival and holiday season, the water crisis has become a major problem not only for locals but also for tourists. The public is suffering the consequences of the negligence of the officials. The name of the BJP government is also getting tarnished.