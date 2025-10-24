Valley of Words: Celebrating Words, Wisdom, and the Human Spirit

By Dr. Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Dehradun, 23 Oct: The Doon Valley is all set to welcome thinkers, writers, artists, readers and dreamers from across the country for the 9th edition of the Valley of Words | Shabdavali (VoW) Art and Literature Festival, to be held from 25 to 26 October 2025 at Hotel Madhuban, Dehradun. The event will be inaugurated by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd). Over two days, the city will transform into a hub of literature, art, dialogue, conversations, workshops and performance, a space where ideas take flight and creativity finds its truest expression.

Valley of Words, since its inception, has stood as a confluence of cultures and disciplines, bringing together books, performances, exhibitions, and workshops under one inclusive canopy. This year’s edition continues the tradition with a dynamic curation of sessions that celebrate storytelling in all its forms, from the written word and visual art to dance, theatre, music and workshops.

Across multiple venues and open-air spaces, visitors will experience an array of literary sessions, panel discussions, interactive workshops and exhibitions designed to inspire reflection and dialogue. Sessions will explore themes ranging from contemporary fiction and non-fiction to poetry, translation, sustainability, youth engagement, military history, Ann, Jal, media, social discourse and much, much more. Each conversation aims to spark a thought process, bridge disciplines, and engage audiences of all ages, reaffirming VoW’s mission to make literature and culture accessible to everyone.

Complementing the literary discourse will be VoW’s signature art exhibitions, showcasing sculptures, photographs and mixed-media works from emerging and established artists. The festival lawns will host handicraft and handloom showcases that celebrate the textures, traditions, and artistry of India’s diverse regions. The marketplace will include sustainable local crafts, handmade jewellery, artisanal products, and an exclusive VoW memorabilia corner, each piece telling its own story of craftsmanship and community.

Workshops throughout the festival will offer hands-on learning experiences in a range of disciplines, including sign language, dance and philately. These sessions aim to nurture expression and inclusivity, inviting participants to explore new forms of creativity. The festival also continues its commitment to accessibility with workshops designed around empathy, communication, and cultural understanding, ensuring that every visitor feels part of the shared celebration.

The VoW Book Awards (VBA) will once again take centre stage, honouring excellence in English and Hindi literature, Translations, Writing for Young Adults and Children Literature. These awards recognise both established and emerging voices who contribute to India’s literary landscape with originality and depth. Each award session is accompanied by readings, reflections, and discussions that bring books and ideas to life.

A highlight of this year’s programme is the festival’s focus on youth participation. School students from across Doon Valley will share their vision of Uttarakhand@2047 through declamation in nine regional languages from the hill-state. The sessions embody the spirit of dialogue between generations, a hallmark of VoW’s inclusive and forward-looking ethos. The 2025 edition also emphasises on sustainability and community participation. With institutional support from leading educational and cultural organisations, the festival highlights the importance of inclusive growth, cultural preservation, and environmental consciousness, aligning with the broader vision of Uttarakhand as a state where nature, art, and intellect coexist in harmony.

As day turns to dusk, the festival grounds will come alive with performances of music, dance, and theatre. The evenings will feature soulful recitals by ITC artists that blend classical tradition with contemporary flair, offering audiences a sensory journey through sound, rhythm, and emotion. The performances reaffirm VoW’s belief that literature extends beyond the page, into movement, melody, and collective experience.

The festival’s corridors and foyers will also feature pop-up exhibitions, bookstalls, and installations that celebrate India’s artistic diversity. Visitors can browse through a wide range of titles, interact with authors, and collect signed copies, making the experience both intellectual and deeply personal.

Visitors to Valley of Words can expect two days of immersive experiences that blend knowledge and culture, thought and emotion, learning and leisure. Whether attending a thought-provoking discussion, exploring a poetry reading, watching a classical performance, or simply strolling through the art installations and bookstalls, each participant will find their own connection to the festival’s spirit of discovery.

Come join us and be part of this grand celebration. 25th-26th October, 10:00 a.m. onwards. Madhuban Hotel.