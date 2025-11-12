Chief Secy asks officials to prepare agenda for upcoming Central Zonal Council Meet

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Nov: A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan to prepare the agenda of points to be presented by the state in the upcoming Central Zonal Council meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed all departments that have not yet received the agenda of the cases to be presented in the Standing Committee of the Central Zonal Council, to immediately prepare and submit the agenda to be presented by the departments on behalf of the state in the next meeting.

He directed that the agenda should contain a clear and concise description of all aspects including the level of cooperation or amendments required from the Government of India.

The Chief Secretary directed the Social Welfare Department to prepare a request for correction of the spelling of the word Jaunsari/Jensari on the Ministry of Scheduled Tribes’ portal. He also directed that, if legislative amendments are required, legal guidance should be sought. He also directed the Social Welfare Department to prepare an agenda for the establishment of an Eklavya Model School for the Bhotia and Raji tribes in Pithoragarh district and an increase in social security pensions.

The Chief Secretary asked the Rural Development Department to prepare a request to consider creating other standards/alternatives in place of SECC (Socio Economic and Caste Census) data so that action can be taken easily regarding social security schemes.

He directed the Disaster Management, Energy, Drinking Water and Irrigation Departments to prepare an agenda for increasing the amount by amending the standards for assets damaged by disaster, the Transport Department to prepare a request for the extension of RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) from Modinagar, Meerut to Haridwar and also to prepare an agenda mentioning the provision for road construction in the Tanakpur-Bageshwar and Rishikesh-Uttarkashi rail projects. Apart from this, the Agriculture Department was asked to prepare an agenda regarding the matter related to market fee.

Secretaries Sachin Kurve, Vinod Kumar Suman, VVR Purushottam, Brijesh Sant, and other officials were present at the meeting.