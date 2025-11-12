CM Dhami intensifies dialogue with public

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Nov: Following the State Silver Jubilee Year Celebrations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has intensified communication with the public.

In this regard, he heard the problems and complaints of people from across the state at a public meeting held at his Camp Office, here, on Tuesday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure prompt action on public complaints and demands, as well as to seek regular feedback. He said that this opportunity should be used to bring the administration closer to the public.

The Chief Minister stated that the government’s goal is to ensure timely and satisfactory resolution of public problems. To achieve this, every department must act responsibly and adopt a proactive and sensitive approach in accordance with public expectations. He directed officials to ensure prompt resolution of public problems and to make the grievance redressal process more simple, transparent, and accessible through technological means.

Chief Minister Dhami stated that the state’s silver jubilee year is an opportunity for public participation and dialogue. During this period, suggestions and demands received from the public will be incorporated into the policy-making process. He stated that the government’s effort is to ensure that every citizen of the state receives direct benefits from development schemes quickly. He also called on the public to provide constructive suggestions in the state’s interest and participate in public service efforts. The Chief Minister stated that the primary objective of every government policy and decision is public welfare and the overall development of the state.