Maharaj discusses Cyber Crime & Laws with Union Minister Jitin Prasada

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/New Delhi, 11 Nov: State Tourism, Public Works, Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Rural Construction, Watershed, Religious Affairs and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj paid a courtesy call on Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, and Electronics & Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, at his residence in New Delhi, today. The two discussed issues related to cybercrime and cyber laws.

During the meeting, Minister Satpal Maharaj stated that, in today’s digital era, cybercrime has become a major challenge. Cybercriminals are continuously committing offences such as hacking, phishing, malware attacks, cyberstalking, and online fraud through computers, networks, and the internet. Cyber laws are the set of rules and regulations designed to prevent and penalise such crimes. He emphasised the need to adopt preventive measures against cybercrime and to enhance cybersecurity awareness among the public.

Maharaj further said to the Union Minister that there should be stricter punishments for cybercrimes, along with awareness campaigns and cybersecurity training programs to help people learn ways to protect themselves from such offences. He also suggested the establishment of special courts for cybercrime cases to ensure speedy resolution of such matters.