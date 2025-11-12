Seminar on “Uttarakhand 2035: From Heritage to Development” organized at Doon University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Nov: A thought-provoking seminar on the theme “Uttarakhand 2035: From Heritage to Development” was organized today at the Senate Hall of Doon University. The purpose of this event was to deliberate on the path of sustainable, inclusive, and balanced development of Uttarakhand over the coming decade, while preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The Chief Guest of the program was Bhagat Singh Koshyari, former Governor of Maharashtra and Goa and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. His distinguished presence added special significance to the event, and he inspired the youth by sharing his vast experiences and insights.

On this occasion, Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj (State General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party) expressed her views, stating that “The vision of Uttarakhand 2035 is not merely about physical development, but about building a sensitive, peaceful, and aware society. When the youth move forward with positivity, confidence, and a spirit of service, only then can we truly achieve a balance between heritage and progress.”

She further added that “Peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of cooperation, dialogue, and compassion. Uttarakhand’s sacred land has always been a symbol of spirituality, harmony, and human values. In the times to come, these values will continue to guide our society toward a brighter future.”

Calling upon the youth, Bhardwaj urged them to channel their energy into areas such as education, environmental conservation, women’s empowerment, and rural development. She said, “The new Uttarakhand will be built by the youth who will bring change through their ideas — where development reaches every village, not just cities, and where every individual enjoys equal opportunity and respect.”

The event was graced by Prof Surekha Dangwal (Vice-Chancellor, Doon University), Anoop Nautiyal (Social Activist), Prof Umesh Kumar Khute (Assistant Professor, JNU), Lokjeet Singh (Superintendent of Police, Traffic Dehradun), Jai Prakash Pandey, Anshuman Nautiyal (Student Council President), Satyendra Chauhan, Akhilesh Rawat, Dr Bhan Singh Negi, Ankur Rawat, and Divyanshu Negi, along with several distinguished guests, faculty members, and students.

The event, jointly organized by Doon University Student Council and OORJA Foundation, was filled with the spirit of peace, positivity, awareness, and a vision for a bright and prosperous Uttarakhand.