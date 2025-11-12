Virtual registration will put an end to disputes related to asset purchase & sale: CS

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Nov: A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan regarding virtual registration of purchase and sale of assets such as land.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to monitor the progress of the virtual registration process and ensure its implementation within the stipulated timeline.

The Chief Secretary said that coordination should be established with all relevant stakeholders to complete the virtual registration of land purchases and sales.

He directed that a provision should be made in the concerned application/portal that all the documents related to purchase and sale of land which have to be shared among various stakeholders, departments, bodies and agencies should be shared quickly on auto mode and through paperless process.

He said that completion of this project will bring transparency in the purchase and sale of land, uniform and correct land records will be shared among various departments, bodies, agencies and stakeholders and this will also reduce disputes related to the purchase and sale of land.

On the occasion, officials informed him that the relevant application has been created and will be slightly modified in accordance with the guidance received today. After that, the tendering process for its infrastructure will begin.

It was stated that three types of options will be available in this application/portal regarding purchase and sale of land.

Under the first option, one must physically appear at the registrar’s office with documents for registration. Under the second option, one can register without any documents (paperless).

Under the third option, land registration can be done through virtual (online) medium without any mediator.

Efforts will be made to implement this project in the entire state from 1 April 2026.

Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, Additional Secretaries Sonika and Alok Kumar Pandey, Assistant Inspector General, Registrar, Atul Sharma, Deputy Secretary Sunil Singh and other officials were present in the meeting.