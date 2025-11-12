Young man dies under suspicious circumstances in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 11 Nov: The death of a 36-year-old man under suspicious circumstances here has caused a stir. It is reported that the man had not left his room for the past two days. When people nearby became suspicious and opened the door, they were shocked to see the scene inside: the young man was lying dead on his bed.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the 12 Kainchi area of Mussoorie, where Sumit Dhiman, son of Omveer Dhiman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), was living on rent in the house of Amit Kumar, son of Raghuveer Singh. According to local sources, Sumit was living in Mussoorie and earning his living through daily labour.

When Sumit Dhiman did not leave his room for the past two days, the landlord and neighbours became concerned. When they opened the room, Sumit was found lying dead on the bed. Seeing the surroundings, people immediately informed the police.

The Mussoorie police, responding to the call, took the body into custody and sent it to the sub-district hospital, where a team of doctors conducted a post-mortem examination. The police did not find any suicide note or suspicious object at the scene. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Mussoorie Police Inspector Devendra Chauhan stated, “The matter is being investigated thoroughly. The actual cause of death will be revealed only after the post-mortem report is received. The room has been sealed, and a forensic team has been called in for investigation.

Meanwhile, the police are contacting the deceased’s family to determine further action based on their statements. While locals are discussing the incident in a variety of ways, the administration is reluctant to jump to any hasty conclusions.