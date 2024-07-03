CM holds discussion with ‘Lal Batti’ appointees on development issues

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today held a meeting with ‘Lal Batti’ appointees (called Dayitva Dhari by the government) holding charge of various departments and corporations. On this occasion, he discussed issues related to the development of the state. He asked that the Lal Batti holders work as a bridge between the government and the public as they have an important role to play in fulfilment of the targets of the government regarding rapid development. They could ensure better public participation in this regard.

Dhami also called upon the appointees present to work with dedication to ensure public access to the various public welfare schemes run by the government.

It is not usual in the state to have such meetings with all the Lal Batti holders and discuss issues related to development.