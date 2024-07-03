44 landslide zones will be treated permanently between Rishikesh & Rudraprayag

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jun: Despite claims all these years about ensuring a smooth Char Dham Yatra to the pilgrims, there are a large number of identified landslide zones which are yet to be treated permanently. This is the situation when the government claims to be constructing All Weather Roads along the Char Dham Yatra routes. Rishikesh to Rudraprayag Highway is one such route that bears the load of maximum pilgrims as pilgrims headed to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Tungnath, Rudranath, Dhari Devi temple have to traverse this route. Yet there are 44 identified landslide zones according to the State Public Works Department (PWD) which obstruct the smooth flow of traffic every year especially during the monsoons. Landslides lead to the fall of boulders and debris which not only block the way but also threaten the life and safety of pilgrims.

Now, the government claims to have taken serious note of the regular landslides on the National Highway between Rishikesh and Rudraprayag. In this regard, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared for permanent treatment of 44 identified and active landslide zones on this route.

Among these, the major active landslide zones are near Chamdhar, Bacheli Khal and Atali Ganga, which can become a cause of trouble for the administration as well as the travellers. This year, a total of 14 JCBs have been deployed on this route to clear landslides and road blockages during the monsoon period. Of these, 11 machines have been contract hired by the National Highway Department.

PWD sources informed that there are 12 landslide zones from Brahmapuri to Kodiala, 10 from Kodiala to Devprayag, 7 from Devprayag to Srinagar, 5 zones from Srinagar to Rudraprayag which are known to regularly obstruct the highway. Apart from this, 10 other small and big zones are active on the National Highway include Bacheli Khal and Singtali. The PWD claims that the treatment will be carried out in the Chamdhar landslide area at a cost of about Rs 34 crores.

The National Highway Section of PWD Srinagar (Pauri) has reported that slope protection work is in progress in 10 landslide areas falling between Devprayag and Kodiyala. Tender process for 12 zones between Brahmapuri-Kodiyala has been completed and the work is expected to begin soon on these 12 zones. The Department also claims that, apart from this, DPR of 44 landslide areas on this National Highway has been prepared, in which the highest expenditure will be in Chamdhar landslide area. Here about Rs 34 crores will be spent on treatment of the landslide zone which is 150 metres long.