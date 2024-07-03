Uttarakhand’s youth earning renown across the world: Speaker Bhushan

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar, 30 Jun: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan participated as the Chief Guest in season-6 of the ‘Knights of Kotdwar’ dance competition.

The Speaker encouraged the organising committee and the participants in the dance competition organised at the Auditorium located on Badrinath Marg. She praised the programme and said that it is very important to bring out such talent from a city like Kotdwar. Today’s youngsters, she said, have a passion to move forward. By providing the right platform, the organising committee has been doing a very good job for the last 6 years.

Ritu Khanduri congratulated all the participants, their families and their teachers and said that they are among those who are giving new energy to this land through dance. Today, the world has acknowledged the culture and the people of Uttarakhand. The youth of Uttarakhand today perform on big stages across the world and achieve renown. The Knights of Kotdwar is a good platform through which the youth of the city will also be able to move forward. The Speaker congratulated all the organising committee members and wished all the best to participants in the competition.

Also present on this occasion, District President Virendra Rawat, Organiser Vipin Rawat, Mani Gusain, Pankaj Bhatia, Gayatri Bhatt, Gaurav Joshi, Virat Rawat, Akash, Rakhi Rawat, etc.