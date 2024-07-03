Dhami appeals to people to work for water conservation

CM attends broadcast of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat at Buddhist Monastery

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today attended the broadcast of the 111th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at the Buddhist Monastery in Clement, Town here. After the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Chief Minister also addressed the gathering and reminded that the Prime Minister had spoken about promoting tree plantation in Mann Ki Baat. On World Environment Day, the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign was launched by the Centre and appealed to all the people of the state to contribute to the protection of the environment by planting as many trees as possible during this monsoon season. He also appealed to the people of the state to contribute towards water conservation along with tree plantation.

Dhami asked the members of the Tibetan community present that they should also contribute to environmental conservation by becoming active participants in tree plantation and water conservation. He stressed that everyone would have to make collective efforts towards the revival of water sources.

The CM recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to take yoga to the global level. On the 10th International Yoga Day, programmes were organised in many countries. The number of people doing yoga in the world has increased rapidly. He said that the land of Uttarakhand is the land of Yoga and Ayurveda. It is important to include Yoga in one’s daily routine for a healthy life. The Chief Minister said that, as a Karmayogi, Prime Minister Modi is working to take India forward in every field. India’s thinking has always been of world brotherhood.

Local MLA Vinod Chamoli, BJP Mahanagar President Siddharth Agarwal and other public representatives were present on this occasion.