Summer Camp concludes in Mussoorie, children give wonderful display of talent

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 30 Jun: The summer camp that was held over the last 7 days in the auditorium of the Radha Krishna Temple, here, concluded today.

On this occasion, children gave a wonderful display of their talent. Parents were also amazed to see one great performance after another. Hobbies, skating, skating dance, karate, art and craft, video editing, music, basketball, table tennis, etc., were taught at the camp. All the participants who participated in the camp were awarded certificates.

Five children – Kritika Ambal (discipline), Vaniya Barthwal (creative), Bindu Thapa (best speaker), Anushka Tiwari (best dancer) and Kaavya Nautiyal (first aid learner) were also awarded.

Chief Guest at the closing ceremony, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force Commandant Jiju S, while congratulating the children, said that he hoped they would continue to perform well in future also based on what they had learnt in the past 7 days. He said that there is a lack of infrastructure in Mussoorie, therefore, by organising the summer camp, children were provided a chance to participate in various types of activities, to enhance their inner talent. He also congratulated the team that organised the summer camp and promised full support from the ITBP in future, also.

President of Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association Rajat Agarwal and member of the organizing team, international referee Samuel Chandra, said that children were given training in sports and other activities according to their interest. The summer camp was organised for students and children from 23 to 30 June under the joint aegis of Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association, Benevolence Care, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Mussoorie, Sports and Cultural Association and Mussoorie Fitness Club.

Also present on the occasion were Surendra Rana, Merendra Kumar, Nagendra Nema, Convenor Ganga, Sameer Raina, Sameer Panwar, Samuel Chandra, Parvir Rawat, Amita, Nandani Kumola, Rahul Bhandari, former BSF IG Manoranjan Tripathi, Deepak, Jagjit Kukreja, Dron Sharma, Neeraj Agarwal, Sneha Panwar, Sushil Negi, Dr Sneha Pawar, Sanu, Madhu Malhotra and many others.