Govt claims sharp rise in revenue due to ‘transparent’ implementation of mining policy

Dehradun, 30 Jun: The Dhami Government has claimed that due to its transparent mining policy and effective implementation of the same, government revenue has risen sharply from the mining sector this year.

According to the Director, Mining, the Government had earned Rs 645 crores last year due to transparency in mining policy. This year, during the first three months of the current financial year, there has been a record revenue generation of Rs 270 crores already.

Director Rajpal Legha has also claimed that the revenue is increasing due to simplification in policy, e-tender, e-auction and revenue collection. He adds that the Government’s new mining policy has effectively stopped the transportation and storage of illegally mined material.

Legha also claims that the new policy implemented last year regarding sub-minerals like sand, stones grit, etc., has been prepared with the aim of curbing illegal mining of these sub-minerals. He says that the company allotted through tender in four districts of the state, Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital, has been given the responsibility of revenue collection. As a result, improvements are being seen in the functioning of the mining department as well as the revenue target. He shared that in comparison to the revenue target of Rs 875 crores given to the department, Rs 472.25 crores were received in 2022-23 and Rs 645.42 crores in 2023-24. However, after the implementation of the new policy, the department has increased its revenue by 40 percent with Rs 173.17 crores more revenue within a year in 2023. This trend of revenue increase is continuing and in the first quarter of this year (April to June) itself, the department has broken the previous record and earned 53 percent more revenue than the last three years with a record revenue of Rs 270 crores. He claimed that the new target of revenue from mining will be easily met.