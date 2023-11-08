CM holds discussions with filmmakers in Mumbai, invites them to Investors’ Summit

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 7 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with film producers, directors and artists associated with the film industry on the second day of the road show organised in Mumbai here, today, and discussed the possibilities of film making in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister also invited people associated with the cinema world for the Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Dehradun on 8 and 9 December.

On this occasion, many suggestions were also given by those associated with the film industry. The CM also used this opportunity to honour several senior artists associated with the film industry. The filmmakers expressed gratitude for the support received from the Uttarakhand government during shooting of films in the state. They exhibited enthusiasm for film shooting in Uttarakhand.

Welcoming all the film personalities, Dhami said that apart from Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand has evergreen rivers like Ganga-Yamuna and temples like Badrinath and Kedarnath, which offer breathtaking views. He said that the stated is among the most beautiful and best destinations in the world for shooting. It has beautiful locations like Nainital, Mussoorie, Auli, Chakrata, Pithoragarh, Munsiyari Chopta-Harsil and Valley of Flowers. He added that, in the last few years, many new shooting destinations have also developed in the state. Now good connectivity and better housing arrangements are also available.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Adi Kailash Yatra, the Chief Minister said that, following it, the number of tourists is also increasing rapidly at high Himalayan places like Jyoli Kang, Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand. Dhami said that the state government is running many schemes in the state for the benefit of film producers, web series producers and directors. He said that the state government is continuously making efforts to create a better environment for film shooting in Uttarakhand. Under the Film Policy and the new Service Sector Policy, the establishment of film cities, film institutes, new shooting studios, new production houses, new post production houses, new cinemas have been included for the promotion of film and web media.

Director General, Information, and Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Film Development Council, Bansidhar Tiwari said that, if 75 percent shooting of films is done in Uttarakhand, subsidy of up to Rs 1.5 crores is given for Hindi films, subsidy of up to Rs 25 lakh for regional films and subsidy of up to Rs 25 lakh for films from other states. Subsidy of up to Rs 15 lakh is being given to films in regional languages. He added that the state government is also considering increasing the grant amount for regional, Hindi and other language films. Along with this, OTT/Web Series, TV serials, Documentaries, Short Films are also being considered for inclusion in the grant.

During the programme, film director Vivek Agnihotri, while sharing his experiences, said that during film shooting in Uttarakhand, there is a clear support from the government, police and administration. He said that during the shooting of the film, “The Kashmir Files”, he received unprecedented support from the Uttarakhand Government during the Covid period. Agnihotri has also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for this. Many film/web series producers showed eagerness to shoot in Uttarakhand.

On the occasion, many actors, producers and directors associated with the film industry including film actors Jeetendra, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Ramesh Taurani, Raj Shandilya, Rahul Rawail and Deepak Dobriyal were present.

