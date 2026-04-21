CM inaugurates Akhand Param Dham Ganga Ghat under Namami Gange scheme

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 19 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Shri Akhand Paramdham Ganga Ghat’ organised on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. He also took part in the ‘71st Sannyasa Jayanti of Swami Paramananda Giri Maharaj’.

The Chief Minister welcomed and felicitated the seers and devotees from across the country who had come on this occasion. The Chief Minister said that this event is not just an occasion to inaugurate a ghat, but also a symbol of the continuous flow of Sanatan culture, faith and spiritual consciousness. Describing the life of Swami Paramananda Giri Maharaj as a unique example of penance, sacrifice and meditation, he said that his thoughts and teachings have led society on the path of service, compassion and human welfare.

Referring to the contributions of Sadhvi Ritambhara, the Chief Minister said that her entire life is a source of inspiration for dedication to the nation and Sanatan culture. He said that the company of seers provides the right direction to society and strengthens spiritual values.

The Chief Minister added that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s eternal culture has gained new recognition on the global stage. Citing projects such as the construction of the Shri Ram Temple, the reconstruction of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and the Mahakal Lok, he said that continuous efforts are being made to preserve and promote the country’s cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to establishing Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world. Toward this end, important initiatives are underway, including the development of the Kedarkhand and Manaskhand temple areas, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor, the Sharda Corridor, and the restoration of the Yamuna Tirtha site. The Centre for Hindu Studies has also been established at Doon University. Citing the state government’s implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, anti-conversion laws, and actions against illegal encroachment, he said the government is committed to preserving the state’s cultural heritage and population balance.

The Chief Minister said that strengthening spiritual values ​​is essential for the overall development of society. He called upon everyone to adopt the ideals of saints in their lives and actively contribute to nation building.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the Chardham Yatra is being inaugurated. Today, the doors of Mother Yamuna and Mother Ganga are being opened for devotees coming from India and abroad.” He said that it is the priority of the government that the journey of pilgrims coming to the Chardham should be conducted smoothly, systematically and safely. The government is fully prepared for this and all facilities and arrangements have been made foolproof for the visiting pilgrims. It is the priority of the government to ensure easy darshan of all the visiting pilgrims to the four Dhams.

On this occasion, Swami Balakanand Maharaj, Bikaner Swami Vishokanand Bharti Maharaj, Yoga Rishi Swami Ramdev Maharaj, Sadhvi Ritambara (Didi Maa), Swami Maharaj Avichal Das, President of All India Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara, Acharya Swami Jyotiryanand Giri Maharaj, Swami Muni Maharaj, Mahant Gyandev Singh Maharaj, Chidanand Muni Maharaj, Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj, Swami Anant Dev Maharaj, Baba Nirmal Das Maharaj, Jitendranand Saraswati Maharaj, Chairman, National Backward Classes Commission, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Harichetnanand Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Atmanand Muni Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Jyotirmayanand Maharaj, National Secretary, Hindu Parishad Ashok Tiwari, Panchayati Raj and Disaster Management Minister Madan Kaushik, Transport Minister Pradeep Batra, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar, Chief Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar, SP City Abhay Pratap Singh along with seers and devotees from across the country were also present.