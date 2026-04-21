Gov attends ‘World Peace Conference’, recalls teachings of Acharya Lokesh Muni

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/New Delhi, 19 Apr: Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) attended the “World Peace Harmony Conference” held in New Delhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni, organised by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti. The Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, along with several distinguished guests, also participated in the event.

On this occasion, the Governor said that non-violence, compassion, equality, and brotherhood are essential for the progress of humanity. He stated that the programme is not only a celebration of a great saint’s birth anniversary but also an opportunity to remember and follow the values he propagated, which can help bring peace and unity to the world.

The Governor noted that the world today is facing multiple challenges such as instability, environmental crises, and social inequality. These issues cannot be resolved by policies alone but require a transformation in people’s mindset and values. True peace, he emphasised, comes through non-violence, dialogue, and tolerance.

He highlighted the continued relevance of the teachings of Mahavira, especially non-violence, pluralism (Anekantavada), and non-possessiveness (Aparigraha). He added that understanding diverse perspectives can help reduce conflicts.

The Governor also stated that India has always upheld the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), promoting unity and brotherhood globally. He emphasised that the vision of “Developed India 2047” is not only about economic growth but also about development rooted in cultural and moral values.

Appreciating the work of Acharya Lokesh Muni, he said that the Acharya has been actively contributing to social causes such as de-addiction, environmental protection, women’s dignity, and social harmony. The Governor extended his best wishes to Acharya Lokesh Muni on his birthday and prayed for his good health and long life.