CM inaugurates NeVA as U’khand Assembly goes Digital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) here, today, in the presence of Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. It may be reminded here that this

budget session of the Assembly is being conducted under the National e-Vidhan Application.

The e-Vidhan Sabha system has been implemented to digitise and make the Assembly proceedings paperless in Uttarakhand. Through this system, the agenda, responses to questions raised in the Assembly, and other documents will now be accessible online for MLAs. Tablets have been installed on the tables of MLAs in the Assembly, ensuring that all documents are available digitally. This initiative will not only contribute to environmental conservation but also enhance the efficiency of Assembly proceedings. Cabinet ministers and MLAs were present at the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the initiative towards digitising the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will not only empower parliamentary democracy but also promote environmental protection and transparency. Now, the proceedings of the Assembly will be completely paperless, reducing the consumption of paper, and parliamentary work will be carried out in a fast, transparent, and effective manner.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said that, with the introduction of the e-Vidhan Sabha application, all the proceedings of the Assembly will now be completely paperless. This step will not only help preserve environmental balance but also make the system more consistent, transparent, and quick. Through this digital transformation, Uttarakhand will be established as a smart, capable, and environmentally responsible state. The Speaker added that all proceedings of the Assembly will be done digitally, reducing paper consumption and promoting environmental protection. She claimed that the new system will be faster, transparent, and effective, resulting in quicker completion of proceedings and enhanced transparency through the digital process.

The Speaker also noted that improvements in the parliamentary process will allow members to submit their questions, proposals, notices, and documents digitally, making the process more streamlined.