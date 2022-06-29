CM lays foundation stone of new buildings at Police Lines

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone for the Administrative Building, barracks and quarters at a function held at Police Lines in Race Course, here, today. On this occasion, Dhami also flagged off 150 Cheetah motorbikes which have been provided by Hero MotoCorp Ltd to the Police Department under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Dhami also addressed the police officials on the occasion and congratulated the police administration on the proposed construction of an administrative building, quarter guard and barracks, saying that a long standing demand of the department is being fulfilled now. As soon as this construction work is completed, the police personnel would be benefitted directly. He said that the new modern building ought to be equipped with all the basic facilities.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the work done by the police during the Corona period was not fully appreciated. The police had an important role in managing the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. It is extending its full cooperation in other tourist places like Mussoorie, Nainital also where a large number of people are coming every day.

Dhami said that, for the modernisation of Uttarakhand Police, an amount of Rs 5 crores has been made available by the Centre for the Police Department under the Contingency Plan, while an amount of Rs 3 crores has also been approved for the purchase of vehicles. To modernise the Cheetah force, small arms worth about Rs 3 crores have been purchased. During the Covid pandemic, an incentive of Rs 10, 000 was provided to each police official as they were frontline warriors.

The CM added that a provision of Rs 2.5 crore has also been made in the budget for the welfare of Police personnel. The amount of reward given to police personnel for arresting hardcore criminals has also been increased. In place of uniform kit, uniform allowance of Rs 2,250 per year for the Head Constables and Rs 1,500 per year for constables or Junior and Class 4 police personnel has been sanctioned by the government, and this would be raised soon. Dhami said that an advance amount of Rs 30.40 lakhs has been sanctioned for 10 serving police personnel and their dependants under the Jeevan Rakshak Nidhi. Under the Police Martyrs’ Fund, immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh, each, was provided to the dependants of 14 deceased police personnel.

The CM claimed that the government is moving towards making Uttarakhand Police a smart police force as per the vision of the Prime Minister. The government aims to make the police more strict and sensitive, technical and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, technically efficient, he claimed, adding that, for this, sincere efforts are being made by the government. He advised that the look of the multipurpose office buildings should be according to native Uttarakhand architecture in the future.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi declared that the government is fully supportive of the welfare as well as modernisation of Uttarakhand Police. She said that the behaviour of the police with the people reflected the behaviour of the government with society and stressed on adopting an attitude of simple and friendly behaviour during the police service.

DGP Ashok Kumar announced that, in the coming time, administrative buildings would be developed in Uttarakhand style of architecture. He also informed the gathering that, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the verification of outsiders is underway on a large scale by the Uttarakhand Police. Work on removing illegal loudspeakers installed in cities, which created noise pollution, is also underway. He stated that the Department is working continuously in coordination with the government to make Uttarakhand Police the best in the country.

Dharampur MLA Vinod Chamoli, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, senior officers of the Police Department and others were present on the occasion.