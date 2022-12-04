CM makes several announcements for welfare of specially-abled persons

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated many differently abled persons (Divyangjans) at a state level efficiency award function organised by the Social Welfare Department on the occasion of World Disabled Day here today. On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured a total of 32 Divyangjans by giving them certificates, medals, honour letters and an amount of Rs 5,000 each. Those honoured today included 10 excellent Divyang employees, 11 skilled Divyang players, 10 Divyangjan engaged in self-employment and one officer. He later also mingled with them.

Dhami also made four major announcements for the differently- abled on the occasion. Dhami said that the amount given as state level award to skilled disabled employees, their employers, self-employed disabled persons and disabled persons ‘ service officers would be increased from Rs 5 thousand to Rs 8 thousand. The amount of artificial limb grant for various aids/appliances to Divyangjan would be increased from Rs 3500 to Rs 7000. He also announced simplification of the Divyang Pension Scheme, like the old age pension scheme where all such Divyangs would also be eligible for pension, whose sons/grandsons were above 20 years of age. He also announced that the disabled people would be given 5 percent relaxation in the minimum passing marks in the examinations.

Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated all the skilled personnel and employers who were awarded with the State Efficiency Award 2022. He said that the Union and the State Governments were constantly striving for the welfare of the disabled with the spirit of service and cooperation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous work was being done for the welfare of the differently abled persons and to give them the right to equality in both social and economic fields. Every possible effort was being made to connect them with the mainstream of the society. He added that the specially abled persons were making commendable contribution in their respective fields with their strong will and determination. He said that if everyone moved ahead with positive thinking and determination, then everything would be possible.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had made a provision of Rs 155 crore in the year 2022-23 for the welfare of the Divyangjans. Monthly pension of Rs 1500 was being given to economically weak divyangjans. A grant of Rs 700 per month was also being given to the parents of disabled children for their maintenance. Horizontal reservation for persons with disabilities in government jobs had also been increased from 3 percent to 4 percent. The benefits of all government schemes were being given to the disabled people through the District Differently Abled Rehabilitation Centre in each district. An amount of Rs 25,000 was also being given as an incentive for marrying a disabled person. He expressed hope that Divyangjan in Uttarakhand would continue to contribute significantly in the progress and development of the state with the same enthusiasm and enthusiasm.

On this occasion, MLA Khajan Das, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, Mahanagar BJP President Siddharth Agarwal, Principal Secretary Social Welfare L Fanai, Director Social Welfare BL Firmal, Commissioner Divyangjan Karmendra Singh, Director Tribal Welfare Sanjay Tolia and other dignitaries were present.