CM reviews progress of Pithoragarh Medical College, directs timely completion of works

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pithoragarh, 25 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today conducted a site inspection of Babu Jagjivan Ram Medical College at Chandak in Pithoragarh and reviewed the progress of ongoing construction works. During the visit, he also interacted with the students and sought their feedback and suggestions regarding the facilities and functioning of the institution. The CM directed the concerned officials to ensure that all the pending construction works are completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high-quality standards.

Dhami reminded that the admission process for 50 MBBS seats has already begun from the current academic session. He said the operationalisation of the medical college will significantly strengthen healthcare facilities in Pithoragarh and other adjoining border areas, while also providing better opportunities for local youth to pursue medical education.

The CM claimed that the state government is continuously working to ensure the availability of modern and quality healthcare services in remote and border regions. He noted that strengthening medical infrastructure and healthcare delivery in such areas remains a key priority of the government, with efforts being made to improve access to specialised treatment and medical education facilities closer to people’s homes.

During the inspection, Dhami also reviewed various aspects of the project and emphasised on the need for completing the remaining works in a time-bound manner so that the students and the residents of the region can fully benefit from the institution. He reiterated that expanding healthcare infrastructure in remote and strategically important border districts is essential for ensuring better public health services and balanced regional development.

Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, MLAs Bishan Singh Chufal and Fakir Ram Tamta were also present on the occasion.