Journalist Welfare Committee recommends Rs 5 Lakh aid for families of 4 deceased journos

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Oct: A meeting of the committees related to the Journalist Welfare Fund (Corpus Fund) and the Chief Minister Journalist Honour Pension Scheme was held at the Directorate of Information under the chairmanship of Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The meeting was conducted through video conferencing, during which various cases were reviewed and matters relating to the welfare, assistance and recognition of journalists were discussed.

During the meeting, the committee recommended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each from the Journalist Welfare Fund to the dependants of four deceased journalists. In addition, it recommended the grant of Rs 5 lakhs as financial assistance to a senior journalist suffering from a serious illness to help meet treatment expenses.

The committee also recommended extending benefits under the Chief Minister Journalist Honour Pension Scheme to four senior journalists. Under the scheme, each of the recommended beneficiaries will receive a pension of Rs 8,000 per month.

Speaking on the occasion, Banshidhar Tiwari claimed that, in line with the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the State Government remains committed to the welfare, dignity and support of journalists. He said the Information Department has been working proactively to provide assistance to journalists facing difficulties as well as to their dependants. He added that committee meetings relating to journalists’ welfare are being held regularly and that each case is being considered with due sensitivity so that eligible journalists and their family members can receive assistance in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director of Information Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Joint Director KS Chauhan, Chief Administrative Officer Chandra Singh Tomar, Senior Administrative Officer Chetan Kumar Pandey and members of the Journalist Welfare Fund Committee, including Girish Tiwari, Amit Sharma and Shashi Sharma.