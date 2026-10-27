Police register FIR against Pritam Singh’s brother over threat allegations

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Oct: Dehradun Police have registered an FIR in connection with the alleged viral audio controversy in Chakrata Assembly constituency of Dehradun district. Acting on a complaint lodged by Tyuni resident Balak Ram, police have booked Chaman Singh, brother of Chakrata Congress MLA Pritam Singh and former District Panchayat chairman, along with former Block Pramukh Rajpal Singh. Both have been accused of using abusive language and issuing criminal threats.

According to the complaint, Balak Ram, a daily-wage employee with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation, alleged that he received a phone call during which pressure was exerted on him to get his two daughters to join the Congress party. He further alleged that he was subjected to verbal abuse and threatened with dire consequences during the conversation.

The complainant, accompanied by former District Panchayat chairperson and senior BJP leader Madhu Chauhan and other BJP leaders, had earlier met SSP Pramendra Dobal and had submitted a formal complaint seeking action in the matter. The SSP had assured him that appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the law. Subsequently, on October 25, police registered a case against the two accused under relevant legal provisions and initiated an investigation.

Tyuni Station House Officer (SHO) Kuldeep Shah said that a case had been registered against both accused under Sections 351(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the basis of Balak Ram’s complaint. He said further action would be taken on the basis of facts that emerge during the investigation.

It may be recalled that the case surfaced after audio clips of Chaman Singh and Rajpal Singh allegedly threatening Balak Ram had gone viral on social media and it had gained further attention after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took cognisance of the alleged viral audio controversy yesterday and spoke over the telephone with Diksha, daughter of Balak Ram. During the conversation, the CM had sought details of the matter and assured the family of all possible support and security. He also directed the SSP to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action as per law.