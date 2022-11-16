CM seeks cooperation from Japan in disaster management

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a dialogue organised by the FICCI Forum of Parliamentarians in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy, here, today. On this occasion, various topics related to the state and increasing the partnership between Japan and Uttarakhand were discussed in detail.

The Chief Minister greeted the visiting Japanese delegation in Japanese language.

CM Dhami pointed out that Uttarakhand is a sensitive state from the point of view of earthquakes and natural disasters. Efforts would be made to see what cooperation Japan could provide to the state in the field of disaster management and anti-earthquake technology. He said that cooperation would also be taken from Japan for setting up a Disaster Management Institute in Uttarakhand. He further stressed that Uttarakhand has many possibilities in the field of tourism, agriculture and horticulture. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to promote them.

Dhami said that attention would be paid to how cooperation could be taken from Japan in marketing local products of Uttarakhand through value addition. He added that, in case any delegations from Japan desired to visit Uttarakhand for information and other studies related to the local culture and cultural heritage, they would be welcome in Uttarakhand. All possible cooperation would be provided. The Chief Minister added that Uttarakhand is a leading state in the field of Yoga, AYUSH and wellness tourism. Whatever cooperation Japan might need in these areas, Uttarakhand Government would provide.

On this occasion, Member of Parliament and President of FICCI Forum of Parliamentarians Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Deputy Chief of the Embassy of India Japan Kunihiko Kawaju, FICCI Deputy Secretary General Manish Singhal, Secretaries Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey and BVRC Purushottam, Director General, Industries Rohit Meena, etc., were also present.