CM stresses on increasing share of Animal Husbandry in GSDP

Dehradun, 31 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a review meeting in respect of Animal Husbandry , Dairy Development, Fisheries and Sugarcane Development Departments at the Secretariat here today. In the meeting, he directed the officials to work towards increasing the contribution of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development in the Gross State Domestic Product ( GSDP ) from 3 percent to 5 percent over next 3 years. For this, he also stressed on the rapid promotion of local products. He directed the officials to prepare and present a complete action plan in respect of the resources required to increase the GSDP in the field of animal husbandry and dairy development, along with building one model veterinary hospital in each district. With regard to Fisheries, the CM stressed that the production of fish in the state should be increased in accordance with the consumption of fish in the state.

Dhami emphasised that that along with the successful implementation of the schemes, special attention should also be paid towards innovation. Work should be done towards making the schemes more effective, so that the livelihood of the people Improves at the local level and migration from the rural and the hills is minimised. The CM said that to improve the state’s economy in the field of dairy development and animal husbandry , the dependence on milk and milk products, poultry products imported from other states should be reduced. The CM observed that the establishment of Goat Valley, Poultry Valley and Broiler Farm has proved helpful in increasing the income of animal breeders in the state. These schemes should be promoted more rapidly.

The Chief Minister directed that for dairy development in the state, along with increasing milk production, work should be done rapidly towards promoting various milk products. Input production and delivery system should be strengthened for profitable income from milk production. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to provide high quality fodder seeds to farmers through FPO and encourage them to produce green and dry fodder, as well as to establish more and more milk producer service centres in the state.

During the review of the Fisheries Department, the Chief Minister directed the fishery officials that the production of trout fish should be promoted rapidly in the hills. Appropriate arrangements should also be made for their sale. He said that it should be ensured that the fish farmers get maximum benefit of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. To promote fish farming in the state rapidly, targets should be set by the department, and work should be done in a timebound manner by focusing on the targets. Rapid efforts should also be made in this direction so that the production of fish in the state is in accordance with the consumption. As many fish farmers as possible should be linked to the Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana. He said that fish farming can be promoted by constructing ponds and that it will also prove helpful in the direction of water conservation. He said that ponds should be constructed by forming clusters and fish farming should be promoted through them.

During the review of the Sugarcane Development Department, the Chief Minister directed that sincere efforts should be made to bring sugarcane mills out of the losses. Dhami said that work should be done in the direction of modernisation, efficiency improvement and raising the capacity of sugarcane mills. He instructed the department to complete the targets of sugarcane seed change in the state, to conduct sugarcane survey work through GPS and to promote organic sugarcane production in the state as soon as possible. It should be ensured that the sugarcane price is paid to the farmers on time.