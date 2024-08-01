1424 Gram Panchayats of the state have become TB free: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 Jul: As many as 1424 Gram Panchayats of the state have become free from Tuberculosis (TB). The Government of India has declared all these Gram Panchayats TB free. This was achieved through better health services and accurate implementation of schemes. Now the goal of making the state TB free has to be achieved, for which the state government is constantly making efforts.

State Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said today that the state is moving towards TB eradication. Dr Rawat disclosed that, under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme of the National Health Mission, the TB Free Panchayat Campaign is being run on a large scale in the state. Due to its successful implementation, the Government of India has declared about 3200 villages in 1424 Gram Panchayats of the state as TB free. He added that, in 2023, the state had listed 1448 Gram Panchayats under TB Free Panchayat activity and sent a proposal for verification to the Government of India.

The Central Government found 1424 Gram Panchayats of the state to be compliant with the 6 standards set for TB free Panchayats. These include 115 Gram Panchayats of Almora district, 76 of Bageshwar, 115 of Chamoli, 40 of Champawat, 187 of Dehradun, 18 of Haridwar, 124 of Nainital, 297 of Pauri Garhwal, 124 of Pithoragarh, 44 of Rudraprayag, 144 of Tehri Garhwal, 117 of Udham Singh Nagar and 23 Gram Panchayats of Uttarkashi district. The Departmental Minister added that certificates will be distributed to all these TB free Gram Panchayats, for which programmes will be organised at the district level soon. In this regard, instructions have been given to the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers of all the districts. He stated that public participation is very important to achieve the objective of TB eradication.