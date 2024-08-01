Hemant Kochhar takes over as new President of Rotary E-Club 3080 Dehradun

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 Jul: The Installation function was held here, today, of Rotary E-Club 3080 Dehradun. The Chief Guest at the function was Rtn Rajpal Singh DG Rotary 3080 and the Guest of Honour was Rtn Puneet Tandon AG Rotary 3080.

The preliminary list of proposed projects for this year that the new team intends to take up and complete was announced in the vision statement of Rtn Hemant Kochhar.

These included Annapurna at Prem Dham Old Age Home and other places in the year; a Limb Distribution Drive for people who need good quality prosthetics; blood donation camps; construction of girls’ toilets to be completed in 10 government schools where required; tree plantation drive in August; sustainable development goals drive at government schools in association with PHDCCI to spread the message of SDG through programmes for students followed by an awards function; cycle distribution project with 40 cycles already acquired; Fellowship (Diwali, Holi and bi-monthly get-togethers) for which the calendar would be announced shortly.

The E Club Rotary Board of 24-25 has the following members – President Hemant Kochhar, Secretary Ankit Arora, Treasurer Mohit Goel, President Elect for 25-26 Raju Verma, Vice President Smriti Grover, Sergeant at Arms Amit Sekhri, Immediate Past President Manish Dora, Directors Rohit Kumar, Manu Rajvanshi, Rahul Jain, Girish Sabharwal, Sidharth Kapoor, Anuj Garg and Surender Batra; and Advisors Harinder Singh Juneja, Vikas Dewan Sushant Ahuja, Sunit Aggarwal, Gaurav Sethi and Vipul Dawar.