Folk Singer Narendra Negi honoured with GBA at House of Lords in London

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 31 Jul: Eminent people of the Indian community were honoured at the Global Brilliance Award (GBA) ceremony held recently at the House of Lords, the upper house of the British Parliament. The ceremony was organised by IISAF. According to reports received here, the award winners were selected by a jury. All the winners were honoured for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields.
On the occasion, Uttarakhand’s renowned poet, lyricist and folk singer Narendra Singh Negi was awarded the Distinguished Leadership in Indian Folk Singing for his contribution to the uplift, preservation, promotion of folk songs, music and culture over the past 50 years. On this occasion, Negi regaled the audience by singing his highly popular song “Thando Re Thando”. Sandeep Bisht, co-founder of Uttarakhand Global Forum, a partner in this programme of GBA, expressed his happiness on this occasion and said that this honour is not only for Negi but for the entire Uttarakhand and Uttarakhandis. He said that this honour will also encourage new artists to do well. Bisht remined that Negi has always raised the socially pertinent issues related to Uttarakhand and has shared joys and sorrows of the mountains with the world through his songs. He hoped that Negi will continue to write and sing such songs in the future as well.
IASF President Aditya Pratap Singh said in his address on this occasion that recognition of the efforts of talented Indian professionals on the global platform helps in raising the prestige of India. This honour for folk artists like Negi, who have been preserving their language, culture, tradition through their songs for the last 50 years, is an honour for the entire society. British MP of Indian origin Lord Rami Ranger, Windsor MP Jack Rankin, Mayor Prerna Bhardwaj were present as the special guests in this programme. Apart from this, representatives of embassies of various countries like Malta and Italy also graced the programme.