U’khand Minister Joshi meets Union Minister Mandaviya, seeks help in developing sports infrastructure

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 31 July: Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi paid a courtesy call on Union Sports, Youth Affairs, Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, here, today.

Joshi discussed in detail with Mandaviya about the “construction and upgradation of sports infrastructure” to promote ground development, community coaching development and community sports in Mussoorie Assembly Constituency, under the “Khelo India – National Sports Development Programme” run by Youth Affairs and (Sports Department), Government of India.

Minister Joshi requested the Union Sports Minister to construct a natural football field and multipurpose hall in Mussoorie. Joshi also informed the Union Minister that sufficient land is available in his constituency for the construction of both these facilities. Apart from this, Joshi demanded that a Khelo India Centre (KIC) be opened in Uttarakhand, which would include 3 in Dehradun district, 2 in Tehri, 2 in Udham Singh Nagar, 3 in Pithoragarh and 2 in Pauri.

Mandaviya gave positive assurances on all the points and promised quick action.

On this occasion, Joshi presented a replica of the Kedarnath Shrine and a shawl made from the silk of the state to the Union Minister.