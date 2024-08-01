Graphic Era students celebrate Lakshya Sen’s Olympic campaign

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 Jul: Students of Graphic Era jumped with joy after today’s victory of young shuttler Lakshya Sen in the Paris Olympics. The student of MBA in Graphic Era and India’s hope of winning a gold medal, Lakshya Sen, beat world no. 3 shuttler Jonatan Christie. Students celebrated with joy and great enthusiasm.

A large screen was set up at the Graphic Era Deemed University’s BTech Auditorium to live broadcast badminton player Lakshya Sen’s Olympic match. The students of various courses filled the auditorium even before the match started. During the match, with every shot of Lakshya Sen, loud claps and cheers were raised. Thousands of students watched Lakshya Sen’s match with great attention.

The whole auditorium burst into cheers and applause as soon as Lakshya Sen beat Jonathan Kristy in two sets and secured his place in the top 16.

Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala watched Lakshya Sen’s match in Graphic Era Hill University and expressed confidence that Sen would definitely win gold. Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh and many faculty members watched the live telecast of the match.

This year in Paris Olympics, Graphic Era’s MBA Student Lakshya Sen along with MBA student Ankita Dhyani, BBA student Suraj Panwar and BBA student Paramjeet Singh Bisht are representing the country in athletics. MBA student Manoj Sarkar will also play for the country in Para Olympics. Graphic Era is the only University in Uttarakhand, whose five students will compete in the Olympics. Graphic Era’s former student Arun Singh is joining the Olympic games as a member of the technical support team.