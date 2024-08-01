St George’s College Soccer Tournament witnesses 4 contests

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 31 Jul: The 51st edition of the ‘St. George’s College Heritage Cup (aka Jackie) Invitational Soccer Tournament’ commenced at St George’s College on 30 July. The tournament is being organised till 14 August. A total number of 28 teams including 14 Clubs and 14 Schools from Dehradun and Mussoorie are participating in the tournament.

Four matches were played in the tournament today.

The first match was played today between Khetwala Sports Club and Adra Sports Club and ended in a draw, 2-2. For Khetwala Sports Club, the goals were scored by Aman in the 1st minute and Ashish in the 43rd minute. For Adra Sports Club, the goals were scored by Suraj in the 30th minute and Ankit in the 48th minute.

In the second match, Oak Grove School defeated Kasiga International School, 3-0. For Oak Grove School, the goals were scored by Anish Kumar in the 29th minute, Abhishek Raj in the 55th minute and Anshuman Yadav in the 58th minute.

In the third match, Aryan Sports Club defeated Shiva Sports Club, 2-0. For Aryan Sports Club, both the goals were scored by Gaurav Rawat in the 11th and the 12th minutes.

In the fourth match, Kyarkulli Sports Club defeated Rauthan’s Sports Club by 2-1. For Rauthan’s Sports Club, the only goal was scored by Asish Negi in the 9th minute. For Kyarkulli Sports Club, both the goals were scored by Dev Singh in the 17th and 42nd minutes.

The Referees for today’s matches were Pushkar Gusain, CM Bhatt, Devashish Kashyap, Anish Chhetri, Milan Chhetri and Abhiruchi Gurung.