CM stresses on strong advocacy in courts on behalf of Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a review meeting on various subjects related to the Justice Department in the Secretariat, here today. During the meeting, he emphasised the need for strong advocacy in the Supreme Court and High Court during hearings on various state-related issues. He also noted that Uttarakhand is a young state and for its overall development, a new work culture is essential.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of maximising the use of digital means to expedite court proceedings. He emphasised that advocacy on state-related subjects needs to be robust. Everyone must work as co-travellers in the state’s development journey, discharging their tasks and responsibilities with full dedication. The CM also highlighted the necessity of innovation in work culture, encouraging a focus on innovative experiments and moving away from tradition.

Dhami also stressed on the need for regular coordination between the government and government’s legal counsels for better advocacy on public interest issues in the courts. He added that a performance-based approach is necessary for the successful implementation of projects and works. He mentioned that there is always room for further improvement in any work, and special attention should be given to finding solutions by reducing problems.

Vice Chairman of the Infrastructure Monitoring Council Vishwas Dawar, Advocate General SN Babulkar, Principal Secretary Justice Pradeep Pant, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Government Advocates Amit Bhatt and GS Rawat, Secretaries Shailesh Bagoli and SN Pandey, Additional Secretary JC Kandpal, and officers associated with the Justice Department were present at the meeting.