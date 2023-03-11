CM urges Union Power Minster for 400 MW of additional power

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Union Power Minister RK Singh in New Delhi today and thanked him for providing 300 MW additional power from the central pool to the state of Uttarakhand for the month of March-2023. However, the CM urged the Union Minister to make available to the state additional quota of 400 MW in order to ensure adequate power supply in Uttarakhand during the summer months.

Dhami said that due to delay in the construction of under-construction hydropower projects in the state due to environmental reasons and because many such cases are pending consideration in the various courts, there is shortfall in availability of power relative to power demand. Apart from this, there is no availability of thermal power house for base load in the state. The power crisis in the state had deepened as a result of low rainfall and snowfall in the last winter season thereby leading to lower power generation. Now the difference between the demand and the availability of power in the state is estimated to remain around 400 MW on an average in the Year 2023-24 despite the extension of the Central quota of 300 MW to the state.

Dhami urged Singh to make available additional quota of 400 MW from the Central Pool for the period till March-2024 for the state of Uttarakhand to enable it to tide over the possible power crisis. The Union Power Minister has assured positive consideration of the state’s demand.

The Chief Minister also requested him to reconsider the allocation of THDC, Khurja or to allot the unallocated capacity of 133 MW of this power station to the state of Uttarakhand for the purpose of strengthening the energy security of the state of Uttarakhand. The Union Energy Minister said that the Central Government will provide necessary cooperation to the state of Uttarakhand to set up base load power houses in the states where coal is available. A meeting will soon be organised at the Prime Minister ‘s Office level on the pending hydroelectric projects of the state.