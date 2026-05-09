Dhami inaugurates BPCL Hospital in Kedarnath; to be run by Vivekananda Mission

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Hospital at Kedarnath Dham today. This hospital will be operated by the Swami Vivekananda Health Mission Society.

Speaking on this occasion, Dhami asserted that the hospital embodies the spirit of ‘a new chapter of health at a divine summit of Devbhoomi’ and will provide modern medical facilities to the pilgrims as well as the local residents in the high Himalayan region.

The CM claimed that the state government is committed to ensuring better and faster health services for devotees visiting Kedarnath. He observed that the hospital, equipped with advanced medical infrastructure, will strengthen healthcare delivery in the difficult geographical conditions of the area. He added that the facility will prove highly beneficial not only for the pilgrims during the yatra season but also for the local population.

Dhami also asserted that the government and district administration are giving special priority to health services to make the Kedarnath pilgrimage safe, smooth and well-organised. Adequate arrangements have been made along the route for the doctors, the paramedical staff, health check-up centres, oxygen facilities and emergency medical services so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Mentioning a broader vision, the CM said the government is working continuously to realise the dream of a ‘Healthy Uttarakhand, Prosperous Uttarakhand’ by expanding and improving health services across the state. He informed that under the Ayushman scheme, nearly 61 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued, enabling lakhs of patients to receive free treatment. He also mentioned that efforts are underway to establish a medical college in every district of the state.

After reaching Kedarnath this morning, Dhami offered prayers at Baba Kedarnath and wished for the prosperity and welfare of the state. He observed that Kedarnath Dham is not only a centre of faith but also a symbol of service and humanity, and the government is working with this spirit to strengthen health and public facilities in Uttarakhand.

Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal said the hospital is an outstanding example of service, dedication and public welfare, which will play a vital role in providing better health facilities to lakhs of pilgrims and local residents in the future.

Those present on the occasion of the inauguration of the Hospital included Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna, RSS Joint General Secretary Dr Krishna Gopal, Akhil Bharatiya Executive Member of RSS, Suresh Soni, VHP Patron Dinesh Chandra, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee President Hemant Dwivedi, Vice-President Vijay Kaprawan, Shri Kedar Sabha President Pandit Rajkumar Tiwari, Ukhimath Block Pramukh Pankaj Shukla, District Panchayat Member Amit Menkhdi, General Secretary Ankit Semwal, Sanjay Tiwari, District Panchayat Member Subodh Bagwadi, Keshav Bahuguna, DM Vishal Mishra, SP Niharika Tomar, SDM Krishna Tripathi, Col Ajay Kotiyal (Retd) and several other dignitaries.