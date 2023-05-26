CM visits SMIH to know well-being of Coordinator NS Bisht

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital here, today, to learn about the condition of Nandan Singh Bisht, who is admitted at hospital for treatment. Nandan Singh Bisht is the Coordinator at the Chief Minister’s office.

Bisht was admitted by his family members at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Senior Neurosurgeon of SMIH, Dr Pankaj Arora conducted surgery on the brain of Nandan Singh Bisht and removed a tumour. Dr Arora informed the CM that the patient had a brain tumour that had reached a critical stage. Despite surgery, the patient’s condition is critical.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami obtained detailed information about the patient’s health. Chief Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Prerak Mittal informed the Chief Minister that the health of Nandan Singh Bisht is under close observation of the team of doctors at the ICUof the hospital.