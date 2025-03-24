Collective responsibility to develop scientific outlook: Radha Raturi

Kuldeep Gairola’s book on education released

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Mar: Senior Education Officer Kuldeep Gairola has penned the book ‘Chutki Mein Vigyan’ to promote a scientific outlook among students and the general public. The book was released in a ceremony chaired by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, and presided over by author and former DGP Anil Raturi at Social Baluni Public School on Saturday.

The book combines the essence of ancient Indian science with modern scientific principles, offering simple experiments that can be conducted at home without laboratory facilities. It aims to create a scientific atmosphere in schools and provides methods to identify adulteration in food items, encouraging hands-on engagement with scientific processes.

During the event, Neha Rawat demonstrated surface tension through a unique experiment where water remained intact in an inverted glass placed over a sieve. Nutan Bhatt illustrated the concept of solution and solvent by bursting a balloon using lemon peel juice. Mukesh Kumedhi explained Bernoulli’s principle, showing a ball floating in air using a blower, while Ramesh Joshi presented methods to detect adulteration in milk and cheese—all experiments featured in the book. These live demonstrations captivated the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Radha Raturi emphasised the collective responsibility of developing a scientific outlook, asserting that the book simplifies science into accessible concepts. She underlined the importance of nurturing curiosity and research-oriented thinking in children to prepare them as solution-makers for societal challenges. Raturi urged that the book be made available in schools, homes, and communities to cultivate scientific attitudes from an early age.

Retired IPS Anil Raturi lauded the book for its content on ancient Indian contributions to science alongside modern discoveries. He mentioned India’s pivotal innovations like zero and decimals as cornerstones of global scientific progress. Stressing the balance between science and spirituality, he advocated the development of a scientific mindset that respects nature while advancing human dignity. He termed the book as valuable for fostering this outlook in students and society alike.

Mahesh Bhatt, a renowned surgeon, recited his poem ‘Main Vigyan Hoon’, published in the book, earning appreciation from Anil Raturi.

The ceremony also saw the participation of prominent figures, including former Director of Education SB Joshi, Additional Director Kanchan Devrari, scientist Rajesh Naithani, Sangeeta Gairola, KD Purohit, Rachna Nautiyal, Sumit Naithani, Rakesh Jugran, Vipin Baluni of Social Baluni Public School, Kirti Nawani of Winsar Publisher, Sushil Rana, Ganesh Chandra Kandwal, and Virendra Bisht. A large number of teachers and principals were in attendance.

The programme was conducted by Ganesh Kukshal ‘Gani’, leaving the audience inspired to embrace scientific activities at home and in schools to foster an inquisitive and research-driven generation.