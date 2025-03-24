Himalayan Utsav: A cultural kaleidoscope

By AMEESHA M.D NATHANIEL

DEHRADUN, 22 Mar: The second day of the Himalayan Utsav 2025, organised by the Kalashray Cultural and Social National Organisation, unfolded with a magnificent display of music, dance, and cultural richness at Lychee Bagh, Dehradun. The event was inaugurated by Manoj Singh and Naveen Raj Adhikari, Secretaries of the Nepal Embassy, with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolising the onset of another day of artistic celebration.

The morning session began with an ethereal music therapy performance by Vijay Bhatt, creating a serene and meditative atmosphere that set the tone for the day. The therapeutic melodies not only captivated the audience but also reflected the profound impact of Indian classical music on the soul and spirit.

The Inli Foundation from Delhi took the audience on a colorful trip to Assam with a Bihu dance. Known for its rhythmic energy and festive spirit, the dance brought a touch of Assam’s vibrancy to Dehradun. The foundation’s commitment to connecting to roots was evident in their dynamic performance, reflecting the vision of cultural preservation. Rodali Sharma from the Inli Foundation shared that:”Inli Foundation was born in Delhi in 2012 with the aim of connecting people back to their roots. We want to give the younger generation a platform to learn and experience their cultural heritage without having to travel far from home.”

Adding to the morning’s diverse cultural palette, Tundup Dorjay, also known as Dorjay Stakmo, presented a captivating folk music performance from Leh and Ladakh. Known for his lifelong dedication to Ladakhi folk music, Dorjay’s songs echoed the traditional melodies passed down through generations. The day marked a proud moment for the artist, Dorjay who has performed internationally. He has received the Folk Artist State Award i.e. UT Ladakh State Award 2025 on the occasion of Republic Day 2025. He underlined his love for folk music, “I inherited the knowledge of Ladakhi folk music from my father and legendary singers. My mission is to pass on this legacy to future generations while adapting to modern styles to keep the tradition alive.” Dorjay’s powerful performance received tremendous applause, resonating with the spirit of Himalayan heritage.

The highlight of the morning session was the book launch of “Dharm Path Par Rahula” by Subodh Poddar, an extremely versatile artist who is a trained odes dancer, filmmaker, writer and India’s only dans cape artist among many. The book delves into the untold story of Rahula, son of Gautam Buddha, blending historical and fictional narratives.

Reflecting on his inspiration, Subodh Poddar stated: “My book aims to portray Buddha from a different perspective—beyond his spiritual journey—to the human aspect of his relationship especially from the perspective of his son Rahula. It’s an attempt to connect the philosophical teachings of Buddha with the emotional struggles of his family.”

He has also written the script and screenplay based on the same book and plans to make a movie, elaborating on how India has lagged behind other countries in producing a phenomenal film, despite being the birthplace of Buddha. The audience responded with enthusiasm, appreciating the insightful storytelling and Poddar’s creative approach to historical fiction.

The morning session concluded with an enriching panel discussion on, “Worldwide Theatre in the Perspective of Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand”. Moderated by Ramakant Beniwal, the panel featured distinguished speakers like DR Purohit, Ashutosh Saklani, and Vijay Thapliyal. The discussion revolved around preserving traditional theatre practices while also promoting religious tourism, especially Panch Kedar Nath and Badrinath Yatras, Purohit emphasized: “Drawing inspiration from culturally rich states like Rajasthan and Gujarat, Uttarakhand must position itself as the ‘Switzerland of India’ by promoting both its natural beauty and cultural richness.”

The evening session showcased Pandavani Nritya by Jagari Sanskritik Kala Manch Samiti, capturing the epic storytelling tradition of Mahabharata through dance. The powerful expressions and storytelling elements left the audience spellbound.

Continuing with the spirit of tradition, Rajeshwari Devi took the stage to perform Jagar Gyan, invoking the spiritual essence of Uttarakhand’s folk traditions. The hauntingly beautiful rendition resonated with the audience, bringing forth the ancient musical heritage of the region.

The Ulkhirei Folk Troupe from Nagaland captivated the crowd with their energetic dance movements and rhythmic beats, representing the unique cultural diversity of the Northeast.

The Gorkhali Dance Troupe from Gurans Sanskritik Kala Kendra presented a spirited performance, showcasing the vibrancy of Nepali folk traditions. Their synchronized steps and colorful attire added an energetic touch to the evening.

The night concluded with a magnificent Classical Instrumental Jugalbandi featuring Sitar and Cello. The soulful fusion of Eastern and Western classical music left the audience in awe, celebrating the harmony between tradition and modernity.

A youth icon and torchbearer of classical Indian music Amaan Ali Bangash, accompanied by the renowned Pt Mithilesh Jha on tabla, delivered a soul-stirring performance that left the audience spellbound.

His masterful technique and intricate compositions showcased the depth and richness of Indian classical music. The seamless synchronization between the sarod and tabla created a harmonious blend of rhythm and melody, captivating listeners with its profound emotional resonance.

The second day of the Himalayan Utsav 2025 was a splendid blend of traditional and modern performances, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the Himalayan region. The festival continues to be an inspiring platform for artists and cultural enthusiasts, uniting communities through the power of music, dance, literature, and dialogue. Himanshu Darmora, founder of Kalashray, expressed his gratitude: “This festival is not just a celebration, but a bridge connecting the diverse cultures of the Himalayan states. It is our responsibility to preserve these traditions and inspire the younger generation to keep them alive.”

The Himalayan Utsav 2025 will continue to captivate audiences, celebrating the cultural heritage of the mountains while promoting unity and pride among communities.