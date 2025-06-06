Community Service – the Purkul/Guniyal way

By Alok Joshi

Charity, they say, begins at home. We cannot expect the government authorities to be solely responsible for giving us a clean environment. Each one of us needs to contribute our bit in this crusade. We can no longer be just concerned about keeping our homes clean but ignore the garbage outside our doors. Our garbage is OUR responsibility.

Celebrating World Environment Day by organising lectures by politicians or discussing climate change from the cozy living rooms will not suffice.

We need ACTION, not lip service.

In a very small, quiet way, without much fanfare, residents of two villages, Purkul and Guniyal, got together this morning for the cleanliness drive on the occasion of World Environment Day. They put the slogan of “we care for the environment” literally into action. The “Sundar Swachh Purkul/ Guniyal” theme united the villagers, residents, shopkeepers and schoolchildren for this noble cause on a voluntary basis. This is not the first time for them to clean their surroundings but on this special day, they decided to walk an extra mile. Children of Arunima Foundation, including autistic children also participated in this cleanliness drive. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from women, men and children of all ages. They cleaned up PWD land occupied by construction debris, removed trash from water bodies and ravines thereby facilitating safe and smooth traffic movement.

They have indeed set an example of a remarkable display of community service – no littering, no garbage – in your area. They have silently taught a lesson to others in the city capital of Dehradun to neither recklessly throw garbage nor allow others to do so. Nature has given us a lot and it is our duty to give back and preserve the environment.

Any public initiative needs teamwork and leadership. In this case, it was Zarine Bath, Amrit and others (living in that area), who took responsibility upon themselves, got all the stake-holders together after garnering their support and got into action. Their public service is exemplary and commendable. Incidentally, Zarine is also pioneering the cause of women entrepreneurs through a group called Billzar.

If each residential society/ housing complex in the city comes forward and follows the above example, Dehradun will regain its pristine natural environment to some extent. It is not understandable why city residents can’t come together and carry cleanliness drives once in a while, at least within their premises or around it. Why the residents of so-called posh areas of Dehradun continue to live in their ivory towers, totally oblivious of their unhygienic surroundings. Many of them are fond of pet dogs but they are not willing to take them for a walk. Instead, their helpers, who are always glued to their phones, walk them on the roads and allow them to splash their poop right, left and everywhere. Those who go for morning/ evening walks have to literally watch their steps instead of breathing some fresh air.

It is time that WE, the general public, give up our false pride, complacency and the attitude of passing on the buck of preserving our environment to the government. By taking the initiative in our hands, we will not be replacing government efforts but supplementing them. Clean environment, ultimately, is a collective responsibility. Are we listening?

(Alok Joshi is former Director (HR & Marketing) PetroChina (CNPC); Head HRD, GNPOC, Sudan; Head HR, Mumbai High Asset, ONGC; Civil Services probationer; author of three books and has over a hundred published articles to his credit.)