Congress can’t erase its past through misinformation: Manveer Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Nov: BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today claimed that the public is fully aware of the Congress party’s track record and that its misinformation campaign will once again end in failure. Reacting to the Congress party’s signature campaign presently underway in the state, he said it was on the issue of corruption that people had rejected Congress in the past and that the party today is struggling for its political survival.

Chauhan said that whenever scams and irregularities in Uttarakhand are discussed, attention invariably turns towards Congress leaders and Congress governments. He alleged that the state’s first elected Congress government was associated with as many as 56 scams and that a government entrusted with the responsibility of shaping the future of the newly formed state had instead become mired in corruption.

He further claimed that when Congress returned to power subsequently, it continued the same tradition. Referring to alleged incidents of horse-trading involving legislators, excise-related sting operations, mining controversies and recruitment scams, he said these episodes had been witnessed not only by the people of the state but had also attracted wider attention across the country.

The BJP leader asserted that the public possesses a long record of what he described as Congress’ attempts to shield corruption and that the Congress appears to believe its past actions can be erased through a misinformation campaign. He alleged that Congress has failed to establish meaningful communication with the people while in opposition and has also failed to effectively raise public issues in the Assembly. According to him, with elections approaching, the party is now attempting to regain lost political ground through negative campaigning.

Chauhan further alleged that Congress chief ministers remained in the public eye for controversies, including allegations of scams and other issues, while several ministers of the time were popularly regarded as ‘Super CMs’. He claimed that not only the government but also ministers and political appointees functioned without any restraint, while ordinary citizens suffered under the burden of corruption. He also levelled allegations regarding the functioning of official government residences and state guest houses during Congress rule.

Chauhan claimed that, on the other hand, the report card of the Dhami government is before the people and that citizens are well aware of the pace of development in the state. He asserted that Uttarakhand has witnessed historic development under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed confidence that the public would reject what he termed Congress’ misinformation campaign and would once again support the BJP in the next elections.